Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

сommercial property
30
hotels
6
shops
6
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 4 000 m² in Oeiras, Portugal
Restaurant 4 000 m²
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 5/5
Garages for 110 cars and storage rooms of about 1,800 m2, including technical rooms such as …
$9,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go