Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Conceicao e Estoi

Lands for sale in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Area 77 m²
Land with a house, the house has 3 rooms and 5 spans and also a hut and a hayloft. Insert…
€270,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Urban Land of 8250m2 with an authorisation for an allotment or housring project. Situated …
€460,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Area 159 m²
Plot with a total area of 20040m2 and possible use area of 600m2 for the construction of a c…
€520,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir