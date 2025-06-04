Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Braga
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Braga, Portugal

Esposende
33
Apartment Delete
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$720,911
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 94 m2, with an open area of 43 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$669,418
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
T1+1 apartment with an area of 97 m2, with an open area of 38 m2 and 1 parking space, locate…
$686,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 94 m2, with an open area of 42 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$680,861
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 90 m2, with an open area of 25 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$646,532
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 98 m2, with an open area of 34 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$732,354
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, living area of 150 m2 and external area of 59 m2, suppleme…
$938,329
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
This stunning residence was designed by one of Portugal’s most prestigious architects to bec…
$2,69M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 94 m2, with an open area of 32 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$703,747
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 93 m2, with an open area of 32 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$726,633
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$635,088
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in one of the most desirable locations in the world, this 1 bedroom apartment is a t…
$537,823
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 94 square meters, an open terrace of 42 square met…
$680,861
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in one of the most desirable locations in the world, this one-bedroom apartment is a…
$514,937
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$720,911
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Modern apartment T2 with an area of 135 m2 and with an external area of 38 m2, with one park…
$732,354
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
This T1+2 apartment, located in a tourist complex, is located between the villages of Ferrag…
$583,595
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$635,088
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Located in one of the most desirable locations in the world, this 3-bedroom apartment is a g…
$972,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 98 m2, with an open area of 33 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$680,861
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 98 m2, with an open area of 34 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$709,468
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$635,088
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
T1+1 apartment with an area of 80 m2, with an open area of 40 m2 and 1 parking space, locate…
$703,747
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 90 m2, with an open area of 25 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$646,532
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This T1+2 apartment, located in a tourist complex, is located between the villages of Ferrag…
$583,595
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
T1+1 apartment with an area of 80 m2, with an open area of 40 m2 and 1 parking space, locate…
$680,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
T2+1 apartment with an area of 124 m2, with an open area of 48 m2 and 1 parking space, locat…
$795,291
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in one of the most desirable locations in the world, this one-bedroom apartment is a…
$537,823
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Modern apartment T3 with an area of 150 m2 and with an external area of 59 m2, with two park…
$869,671
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
T2 apartment with an area of 94 m2, with an open area of 42 m2 and 1 parking space, located …
$709,468
Leave a request

Property types in Braga

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Braga, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go