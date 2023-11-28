Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

Setúbal
6
Barreiro
4
Alcacer do Sal
3
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
3
Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
39 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€695,000
Duplex in Setúbal, Portugal
Duplex
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
€3,15M
Apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
Apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
€315,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Setúbal, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
€290,000
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
€450,000
1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
1 room studio apartment in Alentejo Region, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Alentejo Region, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Jardins da Arrábida is a green oasis in the center of Setubal. A quiet and safe experience s…
€456,000
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grandola, Portugal
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grandola, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
This new complex is located in the center of Grandola, which provides residents with easy ac…
€290,000
Villa 9 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Castelo, Portugal
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Castelo, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Located in a quiet area, this fantastic and modern 5-bedroom house is located on a 371 m2 pl…
€590,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
€400,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
€483,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…
€349,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and a balcony, …
€285,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
€280,000
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,23M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,09M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
€650,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
€359,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has the vie…
€670,000
Villa 5 room villa in Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 37 000 m²
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
€7,00M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
€645,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
€380,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
€230,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
€410,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
€735,000
Property types in Alentejo Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
