Residential properties for sale in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€725,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
€735,000
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
€1,98M
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,48M
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,50M
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,45M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Newlyweds apartment, located in the Matosinhos Sul zone, next to & nbsp; Foz do Douro. This …
€976,505
