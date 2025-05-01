Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Pruszkow, Poland

Commercial property 56 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 56 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Pruszków, Plac Mechaników. Office for rent for 4500 PLN. Do wynajęcia lokal dostosowany do c…
$855
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 50 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 50 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
For rent a corner commercial premises located in the popular housing estate Nowe Miasto Prus…
$1,042
per month
