Monthly rent of shops in Poznan, Poland

2 properties total found
Shop 377 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 377 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 377 m²
Attractive storage space for rent
$2,689
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 197 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 197 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 197 m²
FOR LEASE WAREHOUSE AND WORKSHOP FACILITY:
$872
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
