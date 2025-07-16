Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piastow
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Piastow, Poland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Piastow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
An agreement in the case of the best-case trial.For rent a two-room apartment of 38.89 m2, i…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
3 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment of about 120 m² in a semi-detached house for rent, …
$1,649
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
