Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Katowice
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Katowice, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Scandinavian Dream – 5th Floor, Terrace, Garage & A/C! in Katowice, Poland
Scandinavian Dream – 5th Floor, Terrace, Garage & A/C!
Katowice, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
Forget about boring, hotel-like interiors. This 5th-floor apartment has soul, class, and lig…
$916
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go