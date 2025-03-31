Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalisz, Poland

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kalisz, Poland
2 room apartment
Kalisz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment straight from the developer – a unique opportunity!
$164,307
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kalisz, Poland
Apartment
Kalisz, Poland
Area 1 972 m²
Exceptional and very prestigious location in the centre of Kalisz – the intersection of the …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kalisz, Poland
2 room apartment
Kalisz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of unique apartments in the city center in Kalisz
$164,307
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in Kalisz, Poland

