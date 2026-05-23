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Studios for Sale in gmina Serock, Poland

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Zegrze, Poland
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Zegrze, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
28 m² Apartment with a large garden and a view of the Zegrze Reservoir / Atlantis Zegrze / D…
$146,151
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