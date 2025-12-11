Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Polkowice
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Polkowice, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Komorniki, Poland
House
Komorniki, Poland
Area 90 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a tastefully decorated, two-storey pr…
$343,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Polkowice, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go