Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Polajewo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Polajewo, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Polajewo, Poland
House
Polajewo, Poland
Area 350 m²
Exceptional house with climate – 350 m2, plot 3914 m2, Polajevo
$429,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Polajewo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go