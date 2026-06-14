Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Koscielisko
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in gmina Koscielisko, Poland

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Koscielisko, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go