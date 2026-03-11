Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Hrubieszow, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$199,337
2 room apartment in Poland
2 room apartment
Poland
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
I offer for sale a unique, comfortable apartment with two gardens and two terraces, located …
$287,690
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$220,878
AuraAura
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$177,441
2 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
2 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
$134,578
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$165,829
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$177,441
4 room apartment in Klepacze, Poland
4 room apartment
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$177,796
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
$165,829
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$194,893
3 room apartment in Białystok County, Poland
3 room apartment
Białystok County, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$194,893
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
For sale 2-bedroom apartment Mylna Street, Jeżyce For sale apartment of approx. 43 m2, locat…
$123,991
