Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Ciechocinek
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ciechocinek, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ciechocinek, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Ciechocinek, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in the prestigious part of Ciechocinka — a renowned spa version. P…
$262,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go