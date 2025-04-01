Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bydgoszcz, Poland

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a bright, spacious apartment located in the dynamically developing distric…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
3 bedroom apartment in a block from 2011, located in Bydgoszcz Błoń at Stawowa Street. The b…
$108,492
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
For sale a spacious apartment with huge investment potential!
$82,919
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
cozy apartment with own garden and apartment in top location Bydgoszcz Chopin Street
$136,906
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of the apartment located on the ground floo…
$74,911
