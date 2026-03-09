  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Białystok

New buildings for sale in Białystok

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Townhouse Marina forest
Townhouse Marina forest
Białystok, Poland
Price on request
Area 48–70 m²
38 real estate properties 38
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
48.0 – 64.6
164,120 – 220,878
Apartment 4 rooms
69.9
239,000
Developer
BudinvestNord
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go