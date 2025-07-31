  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny The best quality in Dubai

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$406,000
;
17
ID: 28117
ID: 28117
Data aktualizacji: 26.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Metro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 900 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

 

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

 

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

 

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.

 

 

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Kompleks mieszkalny The best quality in Dubai
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$406,000
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
