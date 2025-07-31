Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

  1. Realting.com
Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$302,000
21
ID: 28094
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.

 

Experience a combination of high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Carefully selected finishes, custom-made fixtures, and architectural elements create an environment that reflects your refined taste and individual style.

 

Stroll through the shady palm gardens, where winding paths and organic textures gently lead you to tranquility. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the water's surface while practicing yoga in the garden. Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of the Zen Lounge, where soft shapes and muted tones create the perfect place for reflection. Take your fitness routine to the next level with our state-of-the-art gym, equipped with artificial intelligence-based training technology and real-time feedback for personalized workouts.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
