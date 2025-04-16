Kompleks mieszkalny premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:

A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.

Professional property management is available.

Location:

– 600 m from the sea

– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops

– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:

– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership

– Furniture setup and rental management

– High-liquidity property with income potential

– Free consultation

– Online transactions available