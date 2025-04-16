  1. Realting.com
  Czarnogóra
  Tivat
  Kompleks mieszkalny premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Kompleks mieszkalny premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
;
6
ID: 32850
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 10.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  Miasteczko
    Tivat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

O kompleksie

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.

Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
