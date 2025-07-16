  1. Realting.com
  Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Batumi, Gruzja
$163,381
9
ID: 32866
Data aktualizacji: 12.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Gruzja
  Region / Państwo
    Adżara
  Miasto
    Batumi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2030
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    66

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project
The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments
Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.
The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.
The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:
4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor
Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high
Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m
Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m
Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53
Rooftop Bar
Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.
The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Lokalizacja na mapie

Batumi, Gruzja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Realting.com
Udać się
