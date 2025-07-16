  1. Realting.com
  Gruzja
  Tbilisi
  Kompleks mieszkalny Tbilisi, Ortachala

Kompleks mieszkalny Tbilisi, Ortachala

Tbilisi, Gruzja
od
$49,200
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 32728
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Gruzja
  • Miasto
    Tbilisi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Monolityczny
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    26

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.
 

Layouts

  • Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200
  • 1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600
  • 2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600
  • Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600
  • Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

 

Infrastructure for living and recreation

  • Children’s play and entertainment areas
  •  A football field and a padel tennis court
  •  7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones
  • Spacious relaxation areas for residents
  • Three-level underground parking
  • Office and commercial spaces

 

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.

Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Koszt obiektu, USD
Mieszkania Mieszkanie
Powierzchnia, m² 32.8
Cena za m², USD 1,500
Cena mieszkania, USD 49,200

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tbilisi, Gruzja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna

16.07.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości komercyjne w Batumi: jak stworzyć innowacyjny ekoprojekt o wysokiej rentowności
14.04.2025
Rynek nieruchomości w Gruzji w 2025 roku: analiza wzrostu, inwestycji i rentowności – ekspert
