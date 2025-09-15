  1. Realting.com
  2. Deweloperzy
  3. capital link developments

capital link developments

٢٣٥ الدور الارضي - القطاع الثاني - مركز المدينة - التجمع الخامس - القاهرة الجديدة
;
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
Company type
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2021
Na platformie
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English
Strona internetowa
Strona internetowa
capitallinkdevelopments.com/
O deweloperze

About Cala

To Unwind

Experience the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at Sahl Hasheesh. With its tranquil beaches, luxurious resorts, and breath-taking views, we offer a destination for a perfect escape from the everyday life. Every moment Sahl Hasheesh is an opportunity to unwind and recharge your soul.

Where?

Only 18km south beautiful Hurghada, and within only a 15 minute drive from Hurghada International Airport, lies Sahl Hasheesh; the largest fully integrated resort community throughout the Red Sea.

Godziny pracy
Teraz zamknięte
Obecnie w firmie: 03:12
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Cairo)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
09:00 - 18:00
Niedziela
09:00 - 18:00
Nasi agenci w Egipt
Toni Wagih
Toni Wagih
3 obiekty
Inni programiści
ElBatal Group
Egipt, Kair
Rok założenia firmy 1982
Al- Batal Group for Real Estate Development jest wynikiem ciągłych sukcesów przez 40 lat aż do terazFirma została założona przez Eng. Samir Doss w 1978, który rozpoczął jako niezależny wykonawca, a firmaprzyczynił się do ustanowienia jej zasad i wartości od pierwszych momentów, aż stał się j…
Zostaw prośbę
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Realting.com
Udać się