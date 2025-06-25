Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft apartment with 1 bedroom in a low-rise complex in the Tatlisu region. Keys in September…
$169,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go