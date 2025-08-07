Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kazivera
86
Lefka
48
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$639,051
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$175,547
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lefke Belediyesi

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go