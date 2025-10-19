Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental villas in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 property total found
Villa for short term rental in 150m from the Mediterranean Sea in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa for short term rental in 150m from the Mediterranean Sea
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Important: Minimum rental period: 3 nights. Family holidays only. This villa is located 1…
$186
per night
