Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Long term rental of houses in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa, located 150 m from the sea, 5 minutes drive from the municipal beach, 20 minutes driv…
$2,128
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go