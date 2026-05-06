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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Famagusta
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villas for Sale in Küçükerenköy, Gazimağusa The villas are located in Tatl…
$1,08M
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Properties features in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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