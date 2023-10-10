UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Famagusta
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Trikomo
8
Villa
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
4
2
167 m²
Boaz is located in the south-eastern part of the island on the road from Famagusta to Karpa…
€421,429
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
4
2
176 m²
€519,570
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
4
2
206 m²
€576,145
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3
2
185 m²
Cozy townhouse 185 m² with its own plot of land 285 m² in a small complex in Boaz. The beaut…
€456,067
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
4
3
210 m²
2
Modern villa 3+1 (210 m²) with its own plot of land 420 m², with a roof terrace of 85 m² an…
€438,748
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
125 m²
New complex in Tatlysu. The village of Tatlysu is a 30-minute drive from the center of Kyre…
€686,987
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
293 m²
2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
4
2
219 m²
2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
4
2
200 m²
1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4
3
390 m²
Luxury villa 3+2( 390 m²) with swimming pool 45 m² and own garden 150 m². Also for convenien…
€1,44M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
5
3
280 m²
2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
5
3
195 m²
2/2
Luxurious Sea and Mountain View Bungalows in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Luxurious bungalows are loc…
€869,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3
3
€697,656
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2
3
€243,166
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
3
2
200 m²
€174,240
