Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Famagusta
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€307,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€261,000

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir