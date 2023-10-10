Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€307,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€261,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
€258,782

