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Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Northern CyprusThe Karpas Peninsula. With each breath you will breathe in the clean air of D…
$163,411
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Properties features in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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