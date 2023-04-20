“The starting price per square meter in major cities is €5,000.” Germany's property market: how to buy, how much it costs and where to invest

In which cities are the most expensive and the cheapest apartments sold in Germany? In what German real estate has it recently become popular to invest? How have house prices changed over the past 10 years, and what affects this dynamic? Answers to these questions, with numbers and details, are in our expert material.

Iren Verhovetskaia, general manager of Estate-Service24, told us how unique the German real estate market is, which cities make up the top seven German cities, how much the apartments there cost, and more.

“There are not enough vacant lots for residential construction.”

— What features are unique to the German real estate market?

— The German real estate market stands out from the majority of others, primarily due to the excess of demand over supply. This applies to both residential and commercial real estate.

Residential real estate prices are growing steadily at about 8–10% per year, and analysts predict a further increase in the price of apartments and houses. One reason for this is the shortage of available land for residential construction, while in economically healthy regions the inflow of the working population is constantly growing.

As a rule, good commercial properties are classified as “off-market,” i.e., they are not published on German real estate platforms. By “good” we mean a commercially profitable property in an economically attractive region, with a long-term contract with a reliable tenant and the potential for value appreciation.

Many expected prices to fall with the onset of the pandemic and speculated on the topic of “now there will be a lot of properties on the market.” But rather the opposite happened—good liquid properties became disastrously scarce, and prices for both residential and commercial real estate in Germany continued to rise.

“In recent years, social real estate has been in particular demand.”

— What types of real estate are in constant demand in Germany?

— Residential real estate has always been and is in high demand in Germany, both for own use and for renting. This is primarily apartments, condos, or detached houses (depending on the budget).

Why residential? It should be understood that Germany is an economically developed country with a high standard of living and, accordingly, a high cost of real estate. An apartment, for example, in Frankfurt costs from €300,000, and the cost of commercial real estate in good areas starts from €2 million. On the one hand, residential real estate generates less income than commercial real estate (about 3.5% vs. 5–6%), but it also increases in value faster.

Another reason why investors prefer to invest in residential real estate in Germany is that this type of property is always available on the market. Yes, the number of new buildings in central areas has noticeably decreased over the past 3–4 years, as there are fewer and fewer vacant lots in large cities. Nevertheless, there is a certain selection of apartments, which cannot be said about commercial real estate. Sometimes our clients wait for about a year for a suitable property if they are planning to buy the desired type of commercial property in a particular location.

In addition to residential real estate, commercial properties with long-term lease agreements and reliable tenants are in constant demand. This can be an office building in large cities and their suburbs, or a chain supermarket in a small German town.

As you know, in Germany, the entire infrastructure is decentralized: each village has its own shopping centers, swimming pools, educational institutions, and clinics; i.e., the local population enjoys all the benefits of “civilization”. The main thing to do when choosing an investment property in small towns is to analyze the economic situation of the region.

In general, it can be said that the new federal lands (East Germany) are not so reliable for investments. In these regions, there is an outflow of the working population, and there is a risk that when the tenant leaves, the building will be empty.

— In which sectors has it become popular to invest only recently?

— In recent years, social real estate (apartments and nursing homes) has been in particular demand. Germany is a country with a very well-developed social system, on which the state spends about 25% of its GDP annually. Thus, nursing homes offer the possibility of a stable, guaranteed income with good growth prospects.

The market for social real estate investments is currently on the rise, mainly due to demographic changes in Germany that will continue in the coming decades. Forecasts show that despite a rise in the birth rate in Germany in recent years, the population is noticeably “aging,” which means that buying an apartment or home for the elderly is a sure way to preserve capital.

Hamburg, Germany

“In 2022, mortgage rates nearly quadrupled for the first time in many years.”

— How have real estate prices changed over the past 5–10 years, and what factors have influenced them?

— Real estate prices have roughly doubled in the last ten years. In good locations in the top 7 German cities, the price per square meter starts at €5,000–€7,000. In central areas, prices start at €10,000.

Over the past five years, home prices have grown by an average of 7–10% a year, and mortgage rates have been at record lows of no more than 1.5%. Rental income in the Western states brings about 3-3,5%, i.e., in addition to repayment of the loan, investors in residential real estate still received 2–3% income + capitalization of the object.

In 2022, for the first time in many years, mortgage rates went up almost four times, i.e., up to 4%. Because of this, many expected a drop in real estate prices. At the end of 2022, we can say that yes, some secondary property owners have reduced prices by 5% and somewhere up to 10%, depending on the region.

Certainly, the value of the real estate in 2022 was affected by the rise in the price of building materials (as in many other countries). Therefore, apartments in new buildings did not fall in price, but properties that required high repair costs or had poor energy efficiency slowed their capitalization. Because of high energy costs, demand for such properties is declining, and consequently, some owners are willing to trade up.

In general, we can make this generalization: the more prosperous the region, the higher the prices. Residents of Munich especially feel it—residential real estate prices are the highest here. Expensive residential properties are also in relatively “small” cities such as Wiesbaden and Heidelberg.

But if you compare real estate prices in Europe and around the world, it is clear that the prices of German property can still be considered moderate. It is especially noticeable when you consider that Germany is one of the leading industrial powers and the economic engine of Europe.

— Let's give specific examples: how much is it possible to buy an apartment today in large and not-so-large German regions?

— If you take the major cities of Germany, we can provide comparative data for several cities: the cheapest living space is now in Dortmund—here, the real estate costs on average about €3100 per 1 m2. In Berlin, the “square” is about €6,245; in Frankfurt am Main, it's €6,600. In Munich, where the most expensive real estate is in Germany, potential buyers have to pay on average €9,400 per square meter.

That means for an 80-square-meter apartment in Dortmund, you pay €248,000; in Berlin, €499,600; in Frankfurt am Main, €528,000; and in Munich, €668,000. Recall that this is the average price. “Good” areas in the top 7 German cities are worth more. These are usually areas close to the historic center of the city, areas with historic villas and beautiful nature, or the new elite neighborhoods with new buildings.

In Munich, the prices for real estate in prestigious areas start from €10,000–12,000 per square meter (Maxforstadt, Leel, Harlahing, Ludwigsforstadt-Izarforstadt); in Berlin, from €7000–8000 per square meter (Charlottenburg, Wilmersdorf, Mitte, Weissensee); and in Frankfurt am Main, from €8000/m2 (Westend, Sachsenhausen, Riedberg).

Among the most expensive German cities, in addition to the top 7 and other major metropolitan areas, also are Potsdam, Freiburg im Breisgau, Wiesbaden, and Heidelberg—the cost per square meter there exceeds the mark of €5,000.

Prices for houses in Germany are lower than for apartments (per square meter), but because of the cost of land, the overall price of houses will be higher compared to the apartments.

As noted earlier, the cost of apartments in new buildings continues to rise and has risen by an average of 10 percent over the past year. According to the analytical forecast “Housing Atlas” from Postbank, German real estate will continue to rise in price until 2035. This will be especially noticeable in the south of Germany, in Hamburg and Berlin, as well as in the Weser-Ems region. But in Eastern Germany, by contrast, real estate prices are expected to fall during this period—except for popular cities such as Berlin, Potsdam, Leipzig, Jena, and Weimar.

“There is a classification of location in Germany.”

— In which regions of Germany do people most often buy real estate? Why?

— People buy residential property for their own use, of course, based on individual needs and opportunities. When choosing an investment property, the most important factor for the potential of increasing the value of the residential property remains the location.

Speaking of the most profitable real estate investments in Germany, it is axiomatic to speak of locations in the TOP 7 cities, in the so-called “Big Seven.” These are the most important cities in terms of economy and industry in Germany: Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, and Stuttgart. Each of them has a certain weight in the economy of the country, and not only the country.

There are location classifications in Germany:

Category A includes the above megacities with a very high demand for real estate and very high prices.

Cities with location B: large cities of great national and regional significance with a population of 250 to 600 thousand people.

They are usually located near the top seven cities. They include, for example, Leipzig, Nuremberg, Mannheim, Wiesbaden, Hannover, and others.

Cities with location C are cities of limited national but large regional importance, with a population of 100,000 to 250,000 people. These include Wuppertal, Kiel, Mainz, Freiburg, Augsburg, etc.

Some experts criticize this classification because it underestimates the unique advantages of the residential real estate markets of small and medium-sized cities.

For example, there are cities that fall into the same category but are still difficult to compare because they are in different regions. As we said, real estate is less liquid in East Germany—there is a large outflow of the working population from small towns, which cannot be said about the cities and villages of West Germany.

Frankfurt, Germany

“Russians and Belarusians are now facing great difficulties when buying real estate."

— How can a foreigner buy real estate in Germany? What difficulties may arise?

— In general, the process of buying property in Germany for foreigners is not difficult. Foreigners are not restricted in anything when buying local real estate, both in choosing the type of property and the location. This distinguishes Germany from countries such as, for example, Austria or Switzerland, where it is necessary to obtain permission from a special commission for the allocation of land. The main requirement in the German market is proof of the origin of funds.

In order to buy property in Germany, the following documents are required from the buyer:

A copy of a document proving the identity of the potential buyer, or copies of an extract from the company's commercial register (in the case of purchasing a property by a legal entity);

A reference from the bank account, which will confirm the seriousness of your intentions in acquiring the property, must be presented when reserving an object.

However, citizens of Russia and Belarus now have to face more difficulties when buying property in Europe, in particular in Germany. It is possible under certain conditions:

1) If you do not have a residence permit in Europe (Italy, Greece, Spain, etc.), but have already opened an account in a European bank and it has enough money to pay the cost of real estate and purchase costs, you can buy a private or commercial property in Germany. The client can dispose of any amount of its money that was already in the account (if it is not included in the sanctions list of citizens whose accounts are frozen).

2) If you have an EU residence permit (unlimited in time), you have the right: to transfer an unlimited amount to your account; to get a loan from a German bank; to invest money in shares; in other words, to perform any transaction on a par with citizens of Germany.

3) If you have an account in a non-EU country (Turkey, Georgia, and others), banks are unlikely to want to open an account for you in Germany, as thorough verification of the origin of funds is a time-consuming process that Germans are currently wary of to avoid risks. But if Russians and Belarusians have enough money and a transparent history of their origin, the probability of opening a bank account in a German bank is 50/50.

Citizens of other CIS countries (Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.) are not restricted in opening accounts and transferring money from other countries if the obligatory condition of confirmation of the origin of funds is met. For citizens of Ukraine, there is a problem with the withdrawal of money from Ukrainian banks.

— And which foreigners, in general, are most active in buying real estate in Germany?

— Real estate in Germany is in demand among investors from all over the world. Regardless of the economic situation in the world, liquid real estate in a country such as Germany is less subject to price hikes in contrast to, say, stocks. Even after taking the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine into account, real estate in Germany, both residential and commercial, has demonstrated steady growth in price.

It is difficult to identify several nationalities among those wishing to buy property in Germany: the Chinese, Americans, British, investors from the UAE, and others.

This does not account for the Germans, who purchased apartments in brand-new buildings in the boiler-house stage a year ago at low-interest rates as an investment in secondary housing. That is, foreign investors had to compete with the Germans.

In 2022, the cost of mortgage lending has almost quadrupled. Depending on the amount of the credit line and the deposited capital, loan rates now average 4%. This has somewhat reduced the excitement of the Germans, many of whom took apartments on credit with a minimum down payment (sometimes zero). But this has not reduced the activity of investors who do not take credit; their goal is mainly to preserve and increase their own capital.