Have you ever wondered which of the world's capitals is the most expensive to live in and which is the cheapest? We conducted a study comparing the cost of living in 10 major capitals. The conclusions are in the article. 

We compared the cost of living in ten major world capitals: Washington, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna, Madrid, Lisbon, and Rome. We evaluated these cities according to the following parameters: the price of food, transport, clothing, rent and purchase of housing, the cost of utilities, and the Internet. At the end, we give a rating to these cities based on the total cost of living in them. In our analysis, we relied on the traveltables.com database.

Contents:

  1. Washington (U.S.)
  2. London
  3. Amsterdam
  4. Paris
  5. Berlin
  6. Madrid
  7. Warsaw
  8. Vienna
  9. Lisbon
  10. Rome
  11. Comparison table of the ten capitals by cost of living (from the lowest to the most expensive option)

Washington (U.S.)

Food prices: milk for €0.92, chicken (1 kg) for €10.62, eggs (12 pieces) for €2.59, bananas for €1.45.

Prices for renting and buying housing

You can buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Washington for €331,380–€635,040.

A one-bedroom apartment in Washington can cost between €1800-€2350 to rent, while a three-bedroom apartment can cost between €3217-€4230.

Utility and internet cost €208.87.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €97.12, a cab ride (1 km) costs €1.52, and a liter of gasoline costs €0.68.

The health club membership fee for a month is €85.79.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a department store costs €57.27.

A pair of sneakers cost €83.82.

The total cost of living is about €1550 per month.

London

Food prices: milk for €1.27; chicken (1 kg) for €8.22; eggs (12 pieces) for €2.94; bananas for €1.59.

Prices for renting and buying housing

You can buy a 90-square-meter apartment in London for €731,340–€1,414,440.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in London can cost between €1687 and €2286 per month, while a three-bedroom apartment can cost between €2796 and €4269.

Utilities and internet cost €283.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €201.57, a cab ride (1 km) costs €2.29, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.67.

The health club membership fee for a month is €59.52.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a department store costs €90.72.

A pair of sneakers costs €96.29.

The total cost of living per month is about €1827.

«It’s incredibly expensive to rent an apartment in London, but it’s not the biggest problem.» Personal experience: how to move to the UK and what to expect

Amsterdam

Food prices: milk for €1.23, chicken (1 kg) for €9.26, eggs (12 pieces) for €3.28, bananas for €1.94.

Prices for renting and buying housing

You can buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Amsterdam for €541,440–€788,850.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Amsterdam can cost between €1481 and €1838, while a three-bedroom apartment can cost between €2321 and €3083. 

Utility and internet cost €248.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €112.53, a cab ride (1 km) costs €2.71, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.91.

Health club passes cost €45.56 per month.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a chain store costs €111.32.

A pair of sneakers cost €117.72.

The total cost of living per month is about €1789.

Where are the cheapest apartments for sale in the Netherlands: top 10 cities

Paris

Food prices: milk for €1.24, chicken (1 kg.) for €14.27, eggs (12 pieces) for €4.51, bananas for €2.44.

Prices for renting and buying housing

You can buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Paris for €954,990–€1,272,600.

To rent a one-bedroom apartment in Paris, it costs €1010-€1409; a three-bedroom apartment costs €2040-€3182.

Utility and internet cost €218.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €86.56, a cab ride (1 km) costs €1.73, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.79.

Health club passes cost €45.33 a month.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a department store costs €100.89.

A pair of sneakers costs €105.48.

The total cost of living per month is about €1734.

«We took a risk and wound up in France». A Minsk woman about how she sold her business in Belarus and moved to Paris

Berlin

Food prices: milk for €1.07, chicken (1 kg) for €8.04, eggs (12 pieces) for €2.53, bananas for €1.70.

Prices for renting and buying apartments

You can buy an apartment in Berlin with 90 square meters for €379,530–€613,800.

Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Berlin for between €756 and €1020 per month, while a three-bedroom apartment can cost between €1390 and €1967.

Utility and internet cost €286.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €94.64, a cab ride (1 km) costs €2.31, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.58.

Health club passes cost €34.45 a month.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a chain store costs €97.04.

A pair of sneakers costs €95.30.

The total cost of living per month is about €1401.

“The starting price per square meter in major cities is €5,000.” Germany's property market: how to buy, how much it costs and where to invest

Madrid

Food prices: milk for €0.96, chicken (1 kg) for €7.17, eggs (12 pieces) for €2.39, bananas for €2.16.

Prices for renting and buying housing

You can buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Madrid for €318,600–€544,860.

Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Madrid for €800–€1076, or a three-bedroom apartment for €1324–€1940.

Cost of utilities and internet starts at €206.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €63.02, a cab ride (1 km) costs €1.27, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.50.

The health club membership fee for a month is €44.03.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a chain store costs €84.23.

A pair of sneakers costs €88.36.

The total cost of living per month is about €1236.

Warsaw

Food prices: milk for €0.73, chicken (1 kg.) for €4.39, eggs (12 pieces) for €2.20, bananas for €1.31.

Prices for renting and buying housing

It is possible to buy an apartment in Warsaw of 90 sq.m. within the limits of €228,780-€363,060.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Warsaw is possible for €578–€740, a three-bedroom apartment—for €1023–€1409.

Utility and internet services cost €190.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €27.74, a cab ride (1 km) costs €0.63, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.24.

The health club membership fee for a month is €29.20.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a department store costs €90.14.

A pair of sneakers costs €79.88.

The total cost of living per month is about €907.

«Foreigners are rejected when buying houses in Poland?» Expert on the current news of the real estate market in Warsaw

Vienna

Food prices: milk for €1.30, chicken (1 kg) for €9.73, eggs (12 pieces) for €3.28, bananas for €2.05.

Prices for renting and buying housing

Buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Vienna for €472,950–€797,850.

To rent a one-bedroom apartment in Vienna, it costs €737–€1030; a three-bedroom apartment costs €1337–€1879.

Utility and internet cost €270.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €55.40, a cab (1 km) costs €1.64, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.38.

The health club membership fee for a month is €31.61.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a chain store costs €91.29.

A pair of sneakers costs €95.83.

The total cost of living per month is about €1361.

Relocation to Austria. What you need to know before packing your bags: only important information and personal experience

Lisbon

Food prices: milk for €0.77, chicken (1 kg.) for €5.71, eggs (12 pieces) for  2.17, bananas for €1.27.

Prices for renting and buying apartments

Buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Lisbon for between €264,060 and €448,200.

Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Lisbon from €744–€945, with three bedrooms from €1206–€1809.

Utility and internet cost €240.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €46.17, a cab ride (1 km) costs €0.54, and a liter of gasoline costs €1.78.

Health club passes for one month cost €38.25.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a department store cost €88.23.

A pair of sneakers costs €82.14.

The total cost of living per month is about €980.

Top 10 Portuguese cities with the most affordable and most expensive real estate

Rome

Food prices: milk €1.65, chicken (1 kg) €9.94, eggs (12 pieces) €4.19, bananas €1.95.

Prices for renting and buying housing

Buy a 90-square-meter apartment in Rome for €334,530-€714,780.

Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Rome for €738-€1082, three-bedroom for €1391-€2290.

Utility and internet cost €240.

Transport

A monthly pass costs €40.40, a cab (1 km) costs €1.73, a liter of gasoline costs €1.75.

Fitness club membership for one month costs €74.99.

Clothing

A pair of jeans in a chain store costs €95.75.

A pair of sneakers costs €97.52

The total cost of living per month is approximately €1454.

“In Italy, it is realistic to buy a house for under 25,000 euros.” Houses for 1 euro and the process of buying Italian real estate: interview with experts

Comparison table of the ten capitals by cost of living (from the lowest to the most expensive option)

The capital

Total cost of living

1. Warsaw

€907

2. Lisbon

€980

3. Madrid

€1236

4. Vienna

€1361

5. Berlin

€1401

6. Rome

€1454

7. Washington

€1550

8. Paris

€1734

9. Amsterdam

€1789

10. London

€1827