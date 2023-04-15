Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paris, France

2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 87 m²
€ 1,257,000
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 152 m²
€ 2,394,000
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath 98 m²
€ 1,713,469
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 183 m²
€ 3,477,000
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 156 m²
€ 2,394,000
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath 118 m²
€ 971,400
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
58 m²
€ 1,155,000
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
87 m²
€ 1,695,000
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
67 m²
€ 2,625,000
This magnificent pied à terre is located on avenue Montaigne, on one of the most prestigious…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
187 m²
€ 6,600,000
This magnificent pied-à-terre is on avenue Montaigne in one of the most prestigious location…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
1 bath 71 m²
€ 903,000
Living in Paris remains attractive. Whether for a study, as a Pied a Terre or for telecommut…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 1,520,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 760,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 577,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 460,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 476,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 1,248,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 560,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartmentin Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 352,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 1,288,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 680,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 1,110,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 627,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 579,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 633,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartmentin Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 571,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 954,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 921,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartmentin Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 959,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…

