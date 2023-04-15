France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Paris
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Paris, France
Paris
114
Apartment
Clear all
114 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath
87 m²
€ 1,257,000
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath
152 m²
€ 2,394,000
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
4 room apartment
Paris, France
2 bath
98 m²
€ 1,713,469
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath
183 m²
€ 3,477,000
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath
156 m²
€ 2,394,000
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
3 bath
118 m²
€ 971,400
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
58 m²
€ 1,155,000
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
87 m²
€ 1,695,000
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
1 room apartment
Paris, France
67 m²
€ 2,625,000
This magnificent pied à terre is located on avenue Montaigne, on one of the most prestigious…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
187 m²
€ 6,600,000
This magnificent pied-à-terre is on avenue Montaigne in one of the most prestigious location…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
1 bath
71 m²
€ 903,000
Living in Paris remains attractive. Whether for a study, as a Pied a Terre or for telecommut…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 1,520,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 760,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 577,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 460,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
€ 476,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
€ 1,248,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 560,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
1 room apartment
Paris, France
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 352,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
€ 1,288,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 680,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
€ 1,110,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 627,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 579,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 633,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 571,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 954,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 921,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 959,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Paris, France
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map