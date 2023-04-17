Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vienna
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vienna, Austria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
141 property total found
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 802 m²
€ 450,000
A top-refurbished condominium with a size of approx. 80m ² is for sale in a very elegant old…
9 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
9 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
25 Number of rooms 1 bath 802 m²
€ 459,000
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 402 m²
€ 159,000
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 662 m²
€ 449,000
A great DG project in an attractive location on the 16th. Vienna district. The location is …
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 862 m²
€ 549,000
A great DG project in an attractive location on the 16th. Vienna district. The location is …
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 752 m²
€ 475,000
5 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 062 m²
€ 2,299,000
An absolute peculiarity comes to the sale in many respects! A penthouse that not only impre…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 249,166
Apartmentin Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 602 m²
€ 350,000
Sunny building plot for your dream house in a very quiet location. It is part of a large pr…
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 839,000
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 690,000
A beautifully renovated, fully furnished apartment is for sale in the 2nd district of Vienna…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 469,000
Here you can visit this apartment online in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s8FxB…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 320,000
Where the westernmost district protrudes into the beautiful Viennese forest and attracts tho…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 278,000
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 223,000
This beautiful 2-room apartment is for sale 1.A floor that is located in a very quiet reside…
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 590,000
MariahilferstrasseA personal inspection is certainly worth it. Send us a request to find out…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 232 m²
€ 320,000
This great condominium with a quiet loggia on the farm side and a large communal garden is l…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 16 Floor
€ 750,000
5 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 800,000
Discover the new luxury property in Vienna! On this unique occasion you have the opportunit…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 310,240
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 720,720
Apartmentin Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Price on request
In the 22nd. District, Aspern, in the immediate vicinity of the Lobau nature reserve, the ne…
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 289,000
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 680,000
4 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 475,016
Breitenlee+ + NEU + + TRAUM-REIHENHÄUSER IN BREITENLEE   Eine persönliche Besichtigun…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 335,000
The Weißgerberviertel in the third district „ Landstraße “ is a very unusual reason simply b…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 250,000
3 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 360,000
Do you also dream of a condominium in the city near the Old Danube? Then you could find plea…
2 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 339,000
LOCATION AND ENVIRONMENT A light-flooded, modern, approx. 71 m2 apartment is for sale in a …
5 room apartmentin Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 998,000
The property is located in a sought-after residential area in Vienna, with all the advantage…

Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir