Apartments for sale in Vienna, Austria
141 property total found
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
802 m²
€ 450,000
A top-refurbished condominium with a size of approx. 80m ² is for sale in a very elegant old…
9 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
25 Number of rooms
1 bath
802 m²
€ 459,000
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
402 m²
€ 159,000
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
662 m²
€ 449,000
A great DG project in an attractive location on the 16th. Vienna district. The location is …
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
862 m²
€ 549,000
A great DG project in an attractive location on the 16th. Vienna district. The location is …
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
752 m²
€ 475,000
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 062 m²
€ 2,299,000
An absolute peculiarity comes to the sale in many respects! A penthouse that not only impre…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 249,166
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 602 m²
€ 350,000
Sunny building plot for your dream house in a very quiet location. It is part of a large pr…
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 839,000
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 690,000
A beautifully renovated, fully furnished apartment is for sale in the 2nd district of Vienna…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 469,000
Here you can visit this apartment online in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s8FxB…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 320,000
Where the westernmost district protrudes into the beautiful Viennese forest and attracts tho…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 278,000
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 223,000
This beautiful 2-room apartment is for sale 1.A floor that is located in a very quiet reside…
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 590,000
MariahilferstrasseA personal inspection is certainly worth it. Send us a request to find out…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 232 m²
€ 320,000
This great condominium with a quiet loggia on the farm side and a large communal garden is l…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
16 Floor
€ 750,000
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
142 m²
€ 800,000
Discover the new luxury property in Vienna! On this unique occasion you have the opportunit…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
€ 310,240
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 720,720
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Price on request
In the 22nd. District, Aspern, in the immediate vicinity of the Lobau nature reserve, the ne…
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
€ 289,000
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 680,000
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 475,016
Breitenlee+ + NEU + + TRAUM-REIHENHÄUSER IN BREITENLEE Eine persönliche Besichtigun…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 335,000
The Weißgerberviertel in the third district „ Landstraße “ is a very unusual reason simply b…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 250,000
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 360,000
Do you also dream of a condominium in the city near the Old Danube? Then you could find plea…
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 339,000
LOCATION AND ENVIRONMENT A light-flooded, modern, approx. 71 m2 apartment is for sale in a …
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 998,000
The property is located in a sought-after residential area in Vienna, with all the advantage…
