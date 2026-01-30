Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Malta

Sliema
13
Northern Region
26
Southern Region
42
Gozo Region
30
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
MOSTA - A charming House of Character situated in a UCA and very quite street, close to amen…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malta

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go