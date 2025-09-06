Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Sliema
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Sliema, Malta

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom townhouse in a prime area in Sliema very central and close to all amenities. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Corner Townhouse with Modern Upgrades This traditional corner UCA Sliema townhouse…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted Townhouse in Sliema situated just off Dingli Street, having an entrance hall, ki…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sliema Converted town House - central location - Fully furnished - own roof - backyard•livin…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SLIEMA - A Townhouse situated in one of Sliema's most attractive, well located, sought after…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Rare to find. Immaculately kept Townhouse finished to high standards of workmanship located …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
UCA AREA - An impeccably, 500 sqms Town House in the heart of Sliema. This lovely family hom…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, charming townhouse set on 3 floors, overlooking on 2 roads, located…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A hard-to-come-by opportunity to purchase an authentic double-fronted townhouse in Sliema bu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in one of Sliemas most prestigious streets, this rare opportunity features a double-…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly converted Sliema Townhouse having a lovely facade retaining original features such …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Townhouse, located in this much sought after quiet area in Sliema. Accomod…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious converted 3-bedroom townhouse, located in the heart of Sliema, is just minute…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A townhouse situated in a quiet residential neighborhood in Sliema (Savoy area), this spacio…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Sliema - Double-fronted, corner townhouse, unconverted. Plot area of 170sqm, Facade width 11…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go