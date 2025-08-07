Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Senglea
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Senglea, Malta

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
The highly imposing Townhouse  in the heart of senglea.a verywell kept 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A larger than usual, charming and well-presented Townhouse situated in UCA of this sought af…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Senglea (Isla) Converted Designer finish and furnished TOWNHOUSE Central courtyard - Spaciou…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 5
This stunning property is composed of two adjacent town houses. One of the houses has a beau…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Senglea, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished cosy Converted Townhouse located in the heart of the city,Its 300 years ol…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful unconverted townhouse on the main street in one of The Three Cities.Full of origin…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Senglea, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 3 bedroom town house in the prime area of Senglea. This property has 4 levels. A basement,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go