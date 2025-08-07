Show property on map Show properties list
34 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kerċem, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for sale in the charming village of Kercem. This authentic property boasts four sp…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Munxar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly converted townhouse in the idyllic town of Munxar, Gozo is a short drive away from X…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kerċem, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Double fronted townhouse offers plenty of potential, boasting spacious interiors ready …
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Saint Lawrence, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful 5 bedroom townhouse in the quaint town of San Lawrenz is a charming property …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This shell form townhouse, located in Xewkija, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a basement,…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A charming, unconverted townhouse located in the highly sought-after village of Zebbug. This…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Munxar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Set in the quaint town of Munxar, a short drive away from the picturesque Xlendi Bay, this n…
Price on request
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful Townhouse with a grand garden located in the Heart of Victoria, close to all ame…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This unconverted townhouse in Victoria, Gozo, is available for sale. The ground floor has a …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
VICTORIA GOZO: Corner Townhouse. Built in the 1600s in the centre of Victoria. Surrounded by…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fontana, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Fontana, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
FONATANA GOZO: This is a townhouse that spans 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fontana, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fontana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse is located just outside of Victoria Gozo, within walking distance to…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Saint Lawrence, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SAN LAWRENZ GOZO. A 70 year old Townhouse in the quaint village of St. Lawrence.•This is a 4…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
XEWKIJA GOZO: New on the market is this townhouse 423SQM. This historic, Townhouse which has…
Price on request
Townhouse in Xewkija, Malta
Townhouse
Xewkija, Malta
Beautiful Unconverted House of Character in Xewkija Discover the charm and potential of thi…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted 4 Bedroom Townhouse located in the heart of Victoria with walking distance from …
Price on request
Townhouse in Nadur, Malta
Townhouse
Nadur, Malta
NEW ON THE MARKET - Houses - Nadur The project is located in the outskirts of Nadur. Each h…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is a 3 bedroom unique town house, 3 bathrooms, kitchen and living space, one car garage…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
For Sale in Victoria Gozo.•An exceptional four-level in shell form farmhouse offers breathta…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This 4 Bedroom Townhouse located in the heart of Victoria with walking distance from all ame…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
VICTORIA GOZO: Town House Situated in the heart of the city this property is ready to become…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Haz-Zebbug Townhouse. This charming, well-sized townhouse is located in the heart of the vi…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Structurally sound 3 bedroom Townhouse 1 minute away from seafront. Needs modernization, gre…
Price on request
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
An enormous townhouse located central to Qala. A Old style double front opens up into a fant…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Superb development opportunity in the centre of Marsalforn, Gozo. Prime location! Dont miss …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fontana, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Fontana, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Unconverted townhouse situated in Fontana, in the outskirts of Victoria (Rabat). Property co…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This charming townhouse in the picturesque village of Zebbug is the perfect opportunity for …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Għajnsielem, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Għajnsielem, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This townhouse is being built in the beautiful village of Ghajnsielem, Gozo. It includes : -…
Price on request
Townhouse in Għajnsielem, Malta
Townhouse
Għajnsielem, Malta
For Sale: Exceptional Development Opportunity in Ghajnsielem, Gozo! Located in a serene and…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Għajnsielem, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Għajnsielem, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Old house in centre of Ghajnsielem consist of ground and first floor - 1 room and bathroom o…
Price on request
