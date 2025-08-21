Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Southern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Southern Region, Malta

Qormi
11
Birżebbuġa
7
Hamrun
11
Żurrieq
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
50 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing property spread over 3 floors with own airspace around 135 sqm for each floor A…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A ground floor masionette with access to part roof to be ideally converted into a large offi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 170sqm corner Townhouse located near the church is being sold unconverted. It consist of a…
Price on request
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Charming Townhouse in a Prime Location Tucked away in a peaceful alley yet just steps from …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This townhouse in Hamrun is the perfect opportunity With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, it is ide…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 storey for develpment in Birzebbugia
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Townhouse in Birzebbuga for developers.•70x19 feet •4 plus one area•facing nice views both c…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Zebbug very central and close to all amenities. Overlooking country…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Luqa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedrooms Town House nestled in the heart of Luqa, Malta. Warm and cozy atmosphere with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A corner townhouse in Qormi very central and close to all amenities, this property comprises…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Qormi San Bastjan area. Ground floor area comp…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated minutes away from all amenities The property is currently unconverted and has the p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mqabba, Malta
Townhouse
Mqabba, Malta
This spacious unconverted townhouse located in the charming town of Mqabba in a UCA area is …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Corner townhouse needs conversion 80m2 plotsize Airspace Yard Offering side sea views Just …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Safi, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Safi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Looking for an affordable yet charming property? Look no further! This 1 bedroom with a poss…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
This exquisite 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse is a magnificent combination of traditional c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious Townhouse located in a quiet residential area Hamrun. Accommodation comprises of …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms unconverted Townhouse situated in the heart of Qormi. Property to be sold freeh…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large 3 double bedroomed Townhouse located in a traditional central area of Malta about 15 m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming Unconverted Birzebbuga townhouse is located near pretty bay and offers a uniqu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
4 Bedrooms unconverted yet very structually sound townhouse in Central Qormi close to amenti…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted, corner Townhouse, located in a quiet residential area in Qormi. Property con…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse
Hamrun, Malta
This corner townhouse, located in Santa Venera, offers a comfortable living space with two b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Għaxaq, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Għaxaq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A corner Townhouse in UCA Area in Ghaxaq, This property comprises of an entrance hall, separ…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A 4 bedroom townhouse in Hamrun. This property comprises 10 rooms, including 2 bathrooms, a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Exceptional 18th-Century Townhouse Luxury Restored Residence or Boutique Hotel A rare oppo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A highly restored 3 bedroom Townhouse in Qormi, very central and close to all amenities, Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An old large, unconverted Townhouse situated in a very quiet area in the village core of Qor…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Siġġiewi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience luxurious living in this charming Siggiewi (UCA) townhouse, situated on a prime d…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siġġiewi, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SIGGIEWI A one of a kind, unconverted Townhouse situated in a very tranquil area of this ol…
Price on request
Leave a request

