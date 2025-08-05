Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Naxxar, Malta

Townhouse in Naxxar, Malta
Townhouse
Naxxar, Malta
House for Sale in Naxxar Tucked away in silence in the charming village of Naxxar this pro…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Just listed for sale in the sought-after town of Naxxar, this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning townhouse, located in the highly sought-after area of Naxxar, is now available…
Price on request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene heart of Naxxar, this charming townhouse offers the perfect canvas for…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A Lovely 4 bedroom Townhouse located in one of the most sought after areas of Naxxar and clo…
Price on request
