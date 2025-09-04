Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

37 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valletta, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Valletta Townhouse ideal for B n b or rental investment comprising of a living room. Separat…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Townhouse/farmhouse is nestled in the tranquil outskirts of Zejtun, offering b…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Senglea, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished cosy Converted Townhouse located in the heart of the city,Its 300 years ol…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A very well kept Townhouse, located in this quiet residential area of Cospicua. Accommodatio…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a charming and well-maintained property in a historical location? Look no furthe…
Price on request
Townhouse in Marsa, Malta
Townhouse
Marsa, Malta
A plot for a townhouse located in Marsa border with Qormi. Potential to build a modern house…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse in the main square set on 4 floors with space for lift. Property is ideal for both…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A 4 bedroom Town house in Bormla with amazing views. This property comprises of a kitchen/li…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Townhouse in a quiet residential area in Paola. Accomodation comprises of …
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marsa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom townhouse in Marsa. Very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Maisonette in a central area in Cospicua.This maisonette offers a k…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the heart of the old part of Zejtun, this charming old townhouse boasts a blend o…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 450 sqm Townhouse in with a Generous 250 sqm Back Garden and 200 sqm Build-Up Area…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Beautiful ready to move into 3 double bedroom townhouse is a great opportunityComprising a…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
A 5 bedroom Townhouse in Bormla very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Senglea (Isla) Converted Designer finish and furnished TOWNHOUSE Central courtyard - Spaciou…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 5
This stunning property is composed of two adjacent town houses. One of the houses has a beau…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birgu, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom townhouse in Birgu, this property comprises of an kitchen/dining, hall way with…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Marsa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Townhouse in a prime location in Marsa measuring approximately 178 sqms. Ideal also …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This recently converted townhouse boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ground level f…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely Townhouse in the heart of Paola. Surrounded by all amenities. Upon entrance a large…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For Sale in Haz-Zabbar•For those looking for luxurious houses with spacious gardens, Haz-Zab…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Floriana, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A townhouse in Floriana with three cities view and Grand Harbour, can be converted into a lo…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Marsa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for sale in Marsa. This property is located in the centre of the city also close t…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tarxien, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This newly renovated from shell Townhouse it is located in a quiet area of Tarxien, close to…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Marsa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning townhouse located in the peaceful town of Marsa offers not only a tranquil env…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful unconverted townhouse on the main street in one of The Three Cities.Full of origin…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marsa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Marsa Townhouse... Property consists of a welcome formal sitting room with an open plan kitc…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Marsa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Marsa, very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Cottonera in the 3 cities at Cospicua, A great Townhouse with planning authority permit for …
Price on request
