Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Hamrun
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Hamrun, Malta

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated minutes away from all amenities The property is currently unconverted and has the p…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large 3 double bedroomed Townhouse located in a traditional central area of Malta about 15 m…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse Situated in a prime location close to all amenities. Kitchen/Dining with access t…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse
Hamrun, Malta
Being restored old townhouse located Hamrun. All of the traditional features of an old Malte…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Charming Townhouse in a Prime Location Tucked away in a peaceful alley yet just steps from …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious Townhouse located in a quiet residential area Hamrun. Accommodation comprises of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse
Hamrun, Malta
This corner townhouse, located in Santa Venera, offers a comfortable living space with two b…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This charming townhouse, nestled in the quaint town of Hamrun, offers the perfect blend of o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This townhouse in Hamrun is the perfect opportunity With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, it is ide…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing property spread over 3 floors with own airspace around 135 sqm for each floor A…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A 4 bedroom townhouse in Hamrun. This property comprises 10 rooms, including 2 bathrooms, a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go