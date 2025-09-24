Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. South Eastern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

Valletta
14
Marsascala
92
Fgura
63
Żabbar
50
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/1
Exclusive Marsascala Penthouse in a quiet, sought-after area Designer-finished & ful…
$858,403
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in South Eastern Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in South Eastern Region, Malta

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go