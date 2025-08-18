Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Central Region, Malta

Investment in Santa Venera, Malta
Investment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Fully detached, corner Palazzo in the aqueduct area of St Venera. It lies in UCA (benefitin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Balzan, Malta
Investment
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Prestigious and imposing PALAZZO, in a sought after and tran…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Birkirkara, Malta
Investment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in this quiet area of this village one finds this unique  Palazzo, expertly converte…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Balzan, Malta
Investment
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Palazzo, located in the heart of this charming village of Balzan. Property consists …
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Sliema, Malta
Investment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on one of the most prestigious and sought-after roads just moments from the seafront…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Lija, Malta
Investment
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding Palazzo in the heart of Lija, comprising of a large entrance hall leading ont…
Price on request
Leave a request
