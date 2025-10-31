Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Central Region, Malta

Office in Msida, Malta
Office
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready built Duplex Office space in central Msida. Over 130sqm open space spread between 2 f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
A Sliema duplex office penthouse with a terrace and airspace, totalling 60sqm of area. Newly…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
Prime Office Space in Sliema: Ideal for Business and Beauty ?? Location: Central Sliema ??…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
Office for Sale in Prime Sliema Location Approx. 75 sqm Located in the heart of Sliema, th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Msida, Malta
Office
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready Built Office - Class 4A - in Central Msida. 83sqm open space including WC Finished 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
