Commercial real estate Torņkalna Terases

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Torņakalna Terases sits on Vienības gatve, one of Latvia’s oldest and most established streets – a location that gives the project both heritage and permanence. Step outside and you’re moments from parks, schools, cafés, and the city’s major academic institutions. Walk 500 metres, and you’ll reach the Daugava River and the evolving Mūkusalas promenade.
An elegant new residential quarter rises like terraces within the landscape – carefully shaped rather than imposing, allowing light and air to flow naturally through the buildings.
Balconies and terraces extend living spaces outdoors, while the V-shaped layout creates a calm, protected inner courtyard, offering a safe and quiet environment for children’s play.
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Riga, Latvia
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