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Commercial real estate Torņkalna Terases

Riga, Latvia
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ID: 34976
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1542
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Jelgavas iela, 9

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

About the complex

Torņakalna Terases sits on Vienības gatve, one of Latvia’s oldest and most established streets – a location that gives the project both heritage and permanence. Step outside and you’re moments from parks, schools, cafés, and the city’s major academic institutions. Walk 500 metres, and you’ll reach the Daugava River and the evolving Mūkusalas promenade. An elegant new residential quarter rises like terraces within the landscape – carefully shaped rather than imposing, allowing light and air to flow naturally through the buildings. Balconies and terraces extend living spaces outdoors, while the V-shaped layout creates a calm, protected inner courtyard, offering a safe and quiet environment for children’s play.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Commercial real estate Torņkalna Terases
Riga, Latvia
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