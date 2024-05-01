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Commercial real estate Brivibas 68

Riga, Latvia
from
$88,945
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16
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ID: 35108
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1553
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Brivibas iela, 68

About the complex

A fully renovated residential project in the very heart of Riga — in an Art Nouveau building on Brīvības Street. This is the kind of address where the historic character has been carefully preserved and restored, while the building itself has undergone a complete reconstruction with updated utilities and electrical systems, along with refreshed façade and stairwell. Project highlights you’ll appreciate day to day: A secure, well-maintained inner courtyard and controlled access to the building (code/gate). Preserved historic features paired with modern finishes and practical layouts inside the apartments. Wooden windows with triple glazing for noticeably better sound insulation in the city centre. Certified fire-rated entrance doors (EI-30). Pleasant ceiling height and the classic “pre-war building” feel, without sacrificing modern comfort. Several apartments are available within the same building, with different sizes and interior concepts — from compact layouts to more spacious options. A great choice for central living or as a solid investment property with strong rental demand. Get in touch and I’ll send the current availability list and arrange a viewing.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

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Commercial real estate Brivibas 68
Riga, Latvia
from
$88,945
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