Commercial real estate Brivibas 68

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A fully renovated residential project in the very heart of Riga — in an Art Nouveau building on Brīvības Street. This is the kind of address where the historic character has been carefully preserved and restored, while the building itself has undergone a complete reconstruction with updated utilities and electrical systems, along with refreshed façade and stairwell.
Project highlights you’ll appreciate day to day:
A secure, well-maintained inner courtyard and controlled access to the building (code/gate).
Preserved historic features paired with modern finishes and practical layouts inside the apartments.
Wooden windows with triple glazing for noticeably better sound insulation in the city centre.
Certified fire-rated entrance doors (EI-30).
Pleasant ceiling height and the classic “pre-war building” feel, without sacrificing modern comfort.
Several apartments are available within the same building, with different sizes and interior concepts — from compact layouts to more spacious options. A great choice for central living or as a solid investment property with strong rental demand.
Get in touch and I’ll send the current availability list and arrange a viewing.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
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